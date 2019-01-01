New year: Deji Ashiru urges citizens to co-exist peacefully

Ogun East senatorial candidate on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Engr.(Dr.) Deji Ashiru has urged Nigerians and good people of Ogun state to co-exist in peace.

In a press release signed by his Director of Media, Bolaji Olasunkanmi, Ashiru said,” We should all be our brothers’ keepers and and pray for peace in our land.

The year 2019 is an election year and it is imperative that we maintain the highest form of discipline.

Bridging diagnostic gaps in prevention, control of epidemics in Africa

“The journey to liberate Ogun East district from infrastructural neglect has begun,’he said.

Ashiru added that governance is not about self-enrichment , but a call to service which has been demonstrated in all the five local Governments he has visited so far, providing installations of solar power to Ojelana and Orile Oko both in Remo North and Ijebu East respectively , provision of classroom chairs and tables to Ososa Comprehensive high school in Odogbolu LG, Itumetala Community Ijebu Ode Electrification project at Kara, Sagamu and transformer support funds amongst others.

PDP hails court affirmation of its power, but fails to get rid of Kashamu

He also enjoined the good people of Ogun State to support the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidates at all levels in the forthcoming election.