New Year: Anyaso host interdenominational church service

PDP Candidate for Bende federal house of representatives Mr. Chima Anyaso yesterday hosted interdenominational praise and worship church service to mark the end of 2018 and usher in the new year 2019.

The message during the praise and worship was centered on giving hope to the poor and giving meaning to the life of those who need help in all aspects of living.

The interdenominational crossover service which held at the Igbere home of Anyaso was coordinated by Rev Eke Anyaoku who was the officiating minister. Rev. Eke prayed for prosperity for all Nigerians in 2019 while asking God that the new year will restore hope to the hopeless or helpless and give meaning to the lives of those in need of any kind of help. He called on the attendees to see to it that the work of God is being done by them on earth as, according to him, every man has a purpose to fulfill the work of his creator on earth.

He prayed for the Anyaso family while calling on God to grant Chima Anyaso victory at the polls to enable him to fulfill his dreams of representing Bende Federal Constituency in the National Assembly in fulfillment of Anyaso’s desire to improve the well-being of Bende People, Abia State and indeed the entire nation.

On his part, Chima Anyaso who is a devoted Christian and believer in the preeminence of God in the affairs of men said “putting God first in all endeavors is the only guarantee of success and we pray that God will grant us all victory, on every side, in this year 2019, in Jesus name”

Prominent sons and daughters of Igbere and Bende who attended the church service included Elder and Barrister Mrs. Ekeoma, Chief Gordy Uche SAN, Chief Jerry Kalu, Chief Olakuru Ome, Chief Paul Anyaso, HRH Uche I. C. Dimgba, and so many other dignitaries