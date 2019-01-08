New wage will determine electoral preference of workers – Labour

The organised labour union in Bayelsa on Tuesday said a speedy passage of the N30, 000 new National Minimum Wage into law would determine the voting pattern of workers in the state.

The two unions, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), made their position known during a protest march in Yenegoa for the review of the national minimum wage.

The labour unions are pressing for the transmission of the minimum wage bill to the National Assembly for early passage to enable immediate implementation.

Mr John Ndiomu of the NLC, who decried the delay in transmitting the recommendations of the Tripartite Committee on the new minimum wage to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, urged both the federal and state governments to make workers well-being their priority.

Ndiomu said that workers in Bayelsa were willing to support government policies aimed at improving workers welfare.

He explained that the implementation of the new wage would largely determine the electoral preference of workers in 2019.

“Let us make it clear, Nigerian workers will indeed take their electoral fate to the polling units and indicate in the ballots their views on the faithful implementation of the new minimum wage.

“We are going to say no to any candidate in the forthcoming elections, who hesitates or refuses to commit to the new wage.

“For avoidance of of doubt, the new minimum wage will largely determine the electoral preference of workers in 2019,” he said.

Mr Tari Dounana, Chairman of TUC, said the wage was an issue of law that must be supported and implemented for the betterment of workers well-being.

“The protest today is peaceful and we are still calling on government at all levels to be committed to improving workers’ welfare,” Dounana said.

Mr Talford Ongolo, Chief of Staff, Bayelsa Government House, who received the labour unions, said the state government was in support of the N30,000 new minimum wage.

“I know the Governor, Seriake Dickson, is committed to labour matters, we have had excellent relationship with the labour. We believe when the new minimum wage is passed into law, we will definitely implement it in the state,” he assured. (NAN)