New MOSOP President pledges commitment to self-determination

THE newly-elected President of Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, has pledged commitment to self-determination and freedom for the Ogoni people.

Nsuke spoke, yesterday, in Mogho, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State at a congress of Gokana Kingdom.

Nsuke told the Ogoni congress that the injustice against the Ogoni people had destroyed the entire Ogoni nationality and must be confronted and defeated.

His words: “We have contributed over $100 billion to the Nigerian economy; all of that had been shared by Nigeria and nothing has been invested in Ogoni.

“We must reverse this trend by demanding self-determination for the Ogoni people and that must be now.”

On Ogoni cleanup, Nsuke said the programme was a fraud, noting that the programme will not benefit the Ogoni people as currently implemented.

According to him, “the companies approved by HYPREP do not represent Ogoni interests except one. This is not acceptable to us as the clean-up is about us, we have paid the price and made all the sacrifices.

“They must listen to us and not plot to take away our money to Abuja, Lagos and other places.

“The clean-up is useless if it does not benefit us. They have not even provided water for us as recommended by the report and this, we must address.”