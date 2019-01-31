New D-G, Copyright Commission set goals for creative industry

By Japhet Alakam

THE new Director-General of Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC, Mr. John Ohireime Asein, has declared his commitment to the reconstruction and repositioning of the Commission for effective regulation and development of the nation’s copyright industry.

Following his appointment as Director-General by President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Asein made this declaration at a Management meeting upon his assumption of office at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja on 17th January 2019.

Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Justice and Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Apata, SAN, who conveyed the President’s approval in a letter dated 15th January 2019 with Ref. No. MT:4511/T/106, stated that the appointment of Mr. Asein for an initial four-year tenure took effect from 8th January 2019.

Mr. Asein who had reported at the Commission’s Headquarters on 16th January called for dedication and team work among the management and staff of the Commission.

The Director-General, having taken over from the Acting Director-General, Mr. John Asein, indicated that the Commission under his watch would develop a comprehensive intervention strategy that would impact positively on every sector of the creative industry.

He assured that the Commission would be proactive in the execution of its mandate under the Nigerian Copyright Act CAP C28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, adding that areas of its mandate like the visual arts and others which have not received sufficient attention would be covered.

“We must change the copyright narrative in Nigeria positively to impact the copyright-based industries to the benefit of all copyright stakeholders,” he stated.

He stressed the need for a cohesive management that would deliver on the mandate of the Commission, adding that staff discipline, manpower development and institutional strengthening would be prioritised.

The former Acting Director-General, Mr. Kohol, in his remarks, underscored the need for all hands to be on deck to move the Commission forward.

He noted the need to revive some laudable projects that earlier featured in the Commission’s programmes.