NDYA protest neglect of Niger Delta region

Niger Delta Youth Association, NDYA, yesterday, protested the neglect of the region, saying that “ The Federal Government has neglected the Niger Delta.”

The group led a peaceful demonstration in London with two Rivers State House of Assembly Members, High Chief Ehie Edison ( Ahoda East Constituency) and Hon Major Jack ( Akuku Tory Constituency 1) claiming that the oil spillage clean up is a sham among other failed promises.

The placard carried various inscriptions such as “ No electoral violence, no vote selling, “ No Military invasion or interference or intimidation during the election”, “clean up Niger Delta oil spill and environmental degradation, especially Ogoni clean up.”

Addressing officials of the Nigerian High Commission in London at the end of the demonstration, the President of NDYA worldwide, Comrade Victor James, stated that it was clear that the federal government has neglected the region since it has failed to march words with action with regards to Ogoni clean up.

He said: “ The federal government has totally neglected the Niger Delta region. The oil spill clean up has become subject of shame amongst other failed promises. Following Police intimidation in state election and several Military invasion in the Niger Delta to disrupt peace, it is clear that the government does not have the interest of the region at heart.”

The rights activist lamented that since the emergence of Buhari, the Niger Delta has been neglected in so many areas such as environmental degradation, youth empowerment, economic development, road construction among others.

James also hinted the international community to monitor Rivers State election closely to prevent further abuse of political power.

The NDYA President said : “ The 2019 election should be free and fair, free from military and police intimidation and manipulation and there must be no vote-buying and selling and above all free from electoral violence.”

He urged the federal government to allow states to conduct peaceful elections across the country without the use of “ Federal Might” to override the elections.

“ Every presidential candidate must consider oil spill clean up as top priority. It is only the Governor of Rivers State that has spoken passionately about the oil spill negligence of Niger delta not to mention Ogoni clean up disregard, “ he averred.

He called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, release the Niger Delta activists who were unlawfully detained and a compensation be paid for the breach of their human rights in fulfillment of the United Nations Charter on Human Rights Act.