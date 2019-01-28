NDDC: Bayelsa group salutes Buhari over Brambaifa

By Samuel Oyadongha

The Bayelsa First Initiative, BFI, has commended President Muhamadu Buhari on the appointment of Professor Nelson Brambaifa as the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The secretary of the group, Mr Mekunisi Aworabi, in a statement, described the appointment as a right step in the right direction given Brambaifa’s experience and background as an academic and former Representative of Bayelsa State in the immediate past board.

Aworabi who is also an activist and a social crusader used the opportunity to appreciate the President for sustaining the rotational principle in the appointment of the chief executives by selecting a Bayelsan for the position in line with the Act establishing the NDDC.

Aworabi condemned reported moves by some aggrieved Bayelsans to petition President Buhari on the appointment.