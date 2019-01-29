NDDC appeals for peace in communities

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—NIGER Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has enjoined communities in the region to be peaceful for development to thrive.

Making the appeal while commissioning 132KV transmission line and 30MVA, 132/33KV substation constructed by the commission at Afiesere, Ughelli, Delta State, Mr. Nsima Ekere who was Managing Director of the commission at the time of the exercise, said the region will develop faster in an atmosphere of peace.

Represented by Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo , Commissioner of Delta State on the board of the commission before it was dissolved, Ekere lauded the community for the way it conducted itself peaceful during construction of the project, adding that the people should own the power project by protecting it against vandalism.

Responding, President General of Afiesere community, Mr. Victor Otumemine, expressed gratitude of the people for the project, pleading that a 2.5 MVA transformer be added as the area was fast expanding.

He said the project was awarded in 2011, thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion.