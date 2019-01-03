NACC, Facebook empower 50 Nigerian SMEs

By Princewill Ekwujuru & Naomi Uzor

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) in collaboration with Facebook and Digivate 360 have trained over 50 SMEs on growing their businesses leveraging digital media.

The training which held recently in Lagos at the Facebook NG Hub, drew participants from various sectors of the SME value chain.

Communications Executive, NACC, Ebuka Ugochukwu, said it became very important that the Chamber included SMEs in its business model.

He said: “We have come to understand that SMEs are the backbone of any economy. We do expect that as these businesses grow, they will be able to contribute more to the economy and leverage the connections and opportunities that we provide them to scale up”.

Ebuka noted that when Zuckerberg visited the country in 2016, one of his objectives was to try to see how Facebook could empower SMEs in the country. That objective resonated with our commitment to empower businesses with digital skills to grow, manage their brand and increase revenue amongst others.

“As a Chamber which stands as a pillar of the relationship between the United States of America and Nigeria, serving as an important catalyst in bringing together people and ideals to bolster bilateral commercial relations between Nigeria and the United States.