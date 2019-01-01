N30,000 new minimum wage: Labour mobilises for prolonged strike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA -THE organized labour has told workers to fully mobilise for a prolonged nationwide strike over the inability of the federal government to commence the process of implementing the N30,000 new minimum wage.

Labour tells FG to reduce ‘jumbo’ pay for NASS, political appointees

The organized labour also condemned the wanton killings under any guise in the country, “particularly the recent pogrom in Zamfara State which has become a recurring decimal in the state.”

It said that the mind-boggling repeat episodes of gruesome killings clearly showed total collapse of governance in Zamfara State and a dearth of social justice and the reign of abject poverty.

The organized labour, in the New Year message by the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba said, “Government’s dilly-dallying on the issue has strained Government -Labour relations with a potential for a major national strike which could just be days away.

“Accordingly, we would use this opportunity to appeal to the Government to do the needful by urgently transmitting the bill on the new national minimum wage to the National Assembly.

“We also would like to use this same opportunity to urge workers to fully mobilize for a prolonged national strike and enforce their right.

“This strike action becomes the inevitable last option for us and we crave the understanding and support of all Nigerians and businesses.

“We would want to assure workers that their labour, patience and diligence will not be in vain and that this leadership remains committed to giving all that it takes to ensure that they get just and fair wages due to them in a decent work environment appropriate to their well-being.

“This leadership is similarly committed to ensuring there is social protection for workers,”