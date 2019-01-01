N-Delta youths mobilise support for Buhari’s re-election

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Groups in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Cross River states has commenced mobilisation for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The body through its Chairman, Sukubo Sara-Igbe, had during the flag-off of the Presidential campaign of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, mobilised over 10,000 youths for the event.

The body explained that victory of President Buhari in this year’s election would mean development for the oil-rich region, adding that it would remain committed to Buhari’s re-election bid.

In a statement, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, national spokesman of the coalition, Ndiyo Nkpo, said Amb. Sara-Igbe mobilised over 10,000 youths across the South-South states to Uyo, to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in solidarity with President Buhari’s re-election.

He said: “The people of Niger Delta should support the re-election of President Buhari without a rethink, considering the achievements of his administration within three years in office.

“The coalition wants the continuous delivery of dividends of democracy in parts of the country, especially Niger Delta that is experiencing rapid infrastructure revolution. This administration should be returned to consolidate on the gains it had recorded in the fight against insurgency and corruption.

“It’s our commitment and determination to make sure Niger Delta benefits from the second phase of the integrity administration. We will go out, spend our time and little resources to make sure our fellow Niger Deltans see reason in what we stand for.”