‘My brother Asiwaju isn’t dead, he’s in Coma’

The brother to Michael Asiwaju, the founder of Asiwaju Royal Furniture who was reported to have allegedly raped a woman in his car in May 2017 has said that people should stop spreading false information and that his brother Asiwaju is not dead.

The brother on Twitter said

My brother isn’t Dead, he’s in Coma. Y’all should please stop spreading False information. — Asiwaju (@Dapo_Asiwaju) January 19, 2019

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, CSP Chike Oti, had confirmed the suicide saying “We are investigating a possible case of suicide. We were alerted that a young man died in his hotel room and the Commissioner of Police was informed. He directed that the body should be evacuated and that a team of detectives comprising men from the forensic unit and men from the homicide section should investigate the matter.