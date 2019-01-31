My administration will ensure urgent completion of second Niger Bridge – Atiku

Asaba – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

has pledged to resuscitate the three seaports in Delta, if elected.

He made the pledge in his address to the people of Delta during the PDP presidential rally on Thursday at the

Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

He said “I want to commend the good people of Delta State for their loyalty to PDP over the years.

“I have come here today to seek your mandate in my quest to serve our great country Nigeria.

“Let me assure you that if you elect me as your president, I will do three major things for the people of this state.

“First and foremost, I will ensure the resuscitation of the three seaports in Delta that have been left dead over the years.

“Secondly, I will complete all abandoned Federal Government projects in the state.

“Thirdly, my administration will ensure urgent completion of the second Niger Bridge that the present government is playing with.

“I urge the people to vote for the PDP.”

The National Chairman of PDP, Uche Scondus, also urged the people of Delta to ensure they have their voter cards.

He appealed to the people to go out on election day and vote the PDP at all levels “for a progressive Nigeria.

“I want you all to make sure you have your voter cards because that is the only way you can effect the change we all need.

“I urge you to vote for the PDP at all levels, that is the only way we can effect the change we all need for our nation to move forward.”

Secondus called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to be above-board in the conduct of the elections.

In a remark, Dr Bukola Saraki, the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, also

urged the people to vote for PDP. (NAN)