Breaking News
Translate

Mourinho: I’m too young to retire

On 7:31 amIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Jose Mourinho says still belongs top football after being sacked by Manchester United and that he is “too young” to retire.

Watford vs Man United
 Jose Mourinho

United have gone on to win six straight matches under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since Mourinho left in December

“I want to coach,” he said on BeIN SPORTS. “I am too young, I am in football for a long, long time but I will be 56 in a couple of weeks and am really too young. Where I am going to stay is where I belong, I belong to top football. I belong to top-level football and (that) is where I am going to be.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.