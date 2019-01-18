Mourinho: I’m too young to retire

Jose Mourinho says still belongs top football after being sacked by Manchester United and that he is “too young” to retire.

United have gone on to win six straight matches under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since Mourinho left in December

“I want to coach,” he said on BeIN SPORTS. “I am too young, I am in football for a long, long time but I will be 56 in a couple of weeks and am really too young. Where I am going to stay is where I belong, I belong to top football. I belong to top-level football and (that) is where I am going to be.”