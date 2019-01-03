Monitor projects in your communities, Fayemi tells monarchs

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State government, yesterday, urged traditional rulers in the state to take responsibility for the supervision of the completion of abandoned projects in their domains.

This is just as the government has commenced clearing of bushes on the major highways as part of measures to tackle kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes.

Governor Kayode Fayemi said this at the Interfaith Thanksgiving Service to mark the beginning of the New Year held at Osuntokun Pavilion of the Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, said work would soon commence on abandoned projects, adding that Obas, chiefs and their people must monitor the pace of work on such projects to ensure accountability.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, revealed that special prayers were also offered for the success of general elections, peace, security, progress and development of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria in general.

The service was attended by the wife of the governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Margaret Egbeyemi; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Adeniran Alagbada; Secretary to the State Government, SSG and others.