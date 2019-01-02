Monarch restates commitment to N/Delta struggle, bags Ijaw award

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, King Charles Ayemi-Botu, has said agitation for better deal for the Niger Delta region has become part of him, despite the challenges.

King Ayemi-Botu stated this after being presented with Ijaw National Merit Award 2018 and Traditional Ruler of the Year by Ijaw Cultural Heritage and Peace Building Centre for his commitment and dedication to the development of Ijaw nation.

The royal father said Niger Delta, which produces the resources for the mainstay of the nation’s economy, would have been in complete comatose but for the struggle.

He said the Ijaw nation was mostly hit by sad narratives, stressing the need for the people to be united in championing progress and development of the land.

While presenting the award on behalf the Ijaw Cultural Heritage and Peace Building Centre, Tams Okunbiri congratulated King Botu, commending his commit-ment and the dedication to the cause of Ijaw nation.