Minimum Wage protest: Osun labour unions join counterparts

Labour Unions and workers across Osun on Tuesday joined their counterparts nationwide to protest and demand for the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage by the Federal Government.

The protest was led by the Osun leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Jacob Adekomi and Mr Adekola Adebowale, respectively.

The protesting workers matched from the Osogbo Freedom Park to the popular Olaiya Junction through Okefia Area, chanting solidarity songs, to draw the attention of the public to their demand.

Adekomi told journalists that the protest was to draw the attention of Nigerians to government’s attempt to compromise the agreement reached with workers on the payment of the minimum wage.

He said that the government had no justification to deny workers the new wage jointly agreed upon with the labour unions.

He maintained that it was not fair for government to always push workers to the wall on matters of salary increment, which is a constitutional issue, subject to review every five years.

He said that the new minimum wage was implementable, if governments at all levels blocked loopholes and cut wastage.

Similarly, Adebowale, in his own address, urged the Federal Government to commence the implementation without further delay, adding that the labour movement would not back down until government fulfilled the demand. (NAN)