Minimum Wage: Labour leaders protest in kwara

By DEMOLA AKINYEMI

ILORIN- Members of Kwara state chapter of the Nigeria Labour congress , NLC Tuesday Joined their counterparts across the federation to protest the Non -Implementation of the 30, 000 naira national minimum wage for the Nigerian workers by the federal government.

The protest took off from the NLC secretariat enroute Ahmadu Bello way to the government House in Ilorin.

Presenting the Protest letter to the kwara state governor , Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed who was represented by the head of service, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole ,the National President of NLC Comrade Ayuba Wabba represented by the Auditor Of Kwara NLC , Mr Isa Ore said the present salary of Nigerian worker is nothing to write home about.

He said,”Nigerian workers deserve a living wage of N30,000 no more,no less.Mr President and all the governors should demonstrate understanding, by doing the needfu,because we will not back down on our demands ”

In his own view the chairman RATAWU kwara state council, Comrade Garba Bashir said there is the need for government to pay workers a living wage to enable them fit in to the society.

n her remark the Kwara state head of service, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole said, something should be done concerning the minimum wage.