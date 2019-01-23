Microsoft withdraws support for Windows 10 phones

…advises customers to migrate to Android

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Technology giant, Microsoft, may have hit the final nail in the coffin of its mobile operating system, as it withdraws support for Windows 10 phones as the operating system goes out of fashion.

The company said considering how robust the operating system was, it regretted seeing it run its course by December 10, 2019.

IBEDC engages community leaders to recover N17m debt in Saki

The implication is that any user of a Microsoft Windows 10 Mobile phone has less than a year to upgrade to either Android or any other operating system of choice.

Microsoft has already published a support page detailing Windows 10 Mobile’s end of Support.

According to the company, Windows 10 Mobile users are no longer eligible to receive updates, including security updates, from December 10, 2019.

Devices that are running Windows 10 Mobile version 1703 will no longer receive support even as early as June 11th, 2019.

According to the company, immediately it gets to the end of support date, some of the features on the device will slowly stop working and Microsoft won’t do anything about it. However, automatic or manual device backups can extend to March 10, 2020, when everything finally winds up.

Nigeria’s e-payment transactions hit N56.85trn — Reports

The company specifically recommends its users to move to an Android or iOS device, saying its mission statement to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more, compels it to support its Mobile apps on those platforms and devices.