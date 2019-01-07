Breaking News
Messi, Suarez score more goals than Madrid

On 12:30 amIn Sports by Idowu BankoleComments

Barcelona started 2019 with a 2-1 win over Getafe and they did so thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who now have 28 between them this LaLiga Santander season.

Messi and Suarez

The Argentine has netted 16 times already and the Uruguayan has put the ball in the back of the net on 12 occasions, meaning that they have more league goals than the entire Real Madrid squad, who have scored just 26.

The South American duos also have more goals than Atletico Madrid, also on 26 goals for the 2018/19 campaign.


