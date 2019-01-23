Meet Dampte, music genius taking over the scene

Highly rated Nigerian born, UK-based afro-pop singer, Oluyole Oluwaseun, popularly known in the music circle as Sean Dampte, is by all means revving up his game since he released his debut single, ‘Wine your tinkolo’, featuring YQ.

Ever since then, he has had reasons to share stories concerning the successes of subsequent singles and the acceptance of his growing influence in the music scene both locally and internationally.

Sean Dampte has featured artistes such as Rayce in the single titled ‘Alignment’, Abdulala of the then music group ‘Black Trybe’ in ‘Million’. He continues to work with mainstream producers in Nigeria, UK, Jamaica and the United States, including the notorious beat maker, Goldhands.

“I have worked with the likes of Goldhands in the US, Delirious, Jay Ocean and some many others in the UK. In Nigeria, I have had sounds from DXL, Fliptyce, Jomane and Joey Benks amongst others”, he noted.

Sean Dampte’s success continues to get the approval of the British and Nigerian media, with reputable Music Mogul, Ron Tonkins of Concert House Music scoring his debut EP, ‘The Awoodah Begins’ 10/10.

True to ratings, ‘No Be Joke’, a track off the EP, became top 5 on iTunes chart. Produced by Joey Banks and mastered by DXL da beat, ‘No be joke’ is a classic love ballad guaranteed to be a classic.

Its visuals shot in locations around London, UK and directed by renowned Video Director Doyin Ajakaye, has been applauded by fans home and abroad.