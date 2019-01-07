Mbappe is most valuable player in the world

A study has concluded that Paris-Saint German’s Kylian Mbappe is the world’s most valuable player.

His price tag stands at 218.5 million euros, which is 18.2m euros more than Tottenham’s Harry Kane in second place.

Mbappe’s PSG teammate Neymar sits in third in the study conducted by CIES Football Observatory with an estimated value of 197.1m euros, with Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah completing the top five.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi can only make seventh place on the table (171.2m euros) while Juventus’s Cristiano Ronaldo (127.2m euros) is a lowly 19th

The highest Spanish player in the rankings at 37th is Saul of Atletico Madrid, whose transfer value is estimated to be just over 90m euros.