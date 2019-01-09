Master Mariners seek audit of Maritime Academy staff

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Association of Master Mariners, NAMM, has called on the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, to carry out an audit exercise on the academic staff of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron.

Speaking to maritime journalists in Lagos over the weekend, president of NAMM, Capt Tajudeen Alao, disclosed that a situation where a graduate of geography is teaching a course like Nautical Science leaves much to be desired.

He explained that if the teacher fails a personnel audit exercise, it means that certificate from that institution will not get international recognition.

Explaining further, Alao said that the work of a seafarer is technically oriented, adding that it is not meant for just anybody.

He said “You cannot be a referee in a game you know nothing about. Whoever must teach Nautical Science, that person must be a master mariner.

”There are courses you must score 60 and sometimes 80 percent before you are considered to have passed.

”As a Director of Nautical Science, you must be able to know about the challenges that come with such responsibility.”

The group has also reiterated its move to checkmate the influx of foreign seafarers with certificates that cannot be substantiated saying, “Foreign fake certificates are awash in the Nigerian shipping sub-sector.’’

Alao said that NAMM will continue to collaborate with government agencies on the issue of engaging seafarers with fake certificates.