Masari, PDP tango over insecurity in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, weekend traded words over the security crisis in the state.

While the PDP among others, vowed to tackle the spate of insecurity in the state within 100 days in office if elected, the governor warned against playing politics with the issue of security and lives of people of the state, describing it as callous.

It will be recalled that Governor Masari had last Wednesday raised the alarm that the state was under siege of kidnappers and banditry.

My re-election will be for sustenance of peace, Devt, equity – Okowa

Speaking while flagging off the party’s campaign at PDP secretariat along Kano – Katsina road, the PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Yakubu Lado Lado, said: “You are all witnesses to the happenings. The governor himself raised the alarm that the state is under siege of kidnappers and banditry which is a clear indication that he has failed and cannot perform. If it were in a civilized society, he is expected to resign honourably.

“Security will be our top priority. And by the will of God, we would tackle insecurity in the state within 100 days in office. We would create employment for the youths to address youth restiveness. We would create empowerment for the women. We would return free education and payment of scholarships which was stopped by the APC administration. The casual workers will be given utmost consideration just as the pensioners. What we expect from you is to stand up and ensure we send them (APC) packing. It is time we vote them out,”

In attendance at the flag off campaign ceremony includes the PDP National Secretary, Umar Tsauri, former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina) and former Governor Ramalan Yero (Kaduna), among others.

But Governor Masari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran condemned the criticism from the opposition, saying “The call by the Chairman of PDP and its Gubernatorial running mate in the state, Alhaji Salisu Yusuf Majigiri on Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State to resign is the height of insensitivity, which also amounts to the party shooting itself on the foot.

Lagos has been on auto-pilot since Ambode failed to pick APC gov ticket – Jimi Agbaje

“As Chief of Staff to the immediate past Governor of the State, Ibrahim Shema, Majigiri did not see the need, or find the courage to advise his principal to resign when 142 people were massacred in cold blood one morning in May 2014 between the axis of Faskari and Sabuwa Local Government Areas.

“Moreover, it is very callous of the PDP gubernatorial running mate to play politics with the issue of security when the lives and property of citizens are exposed.

“Governor Masari raised the alarm about the State of insecurity in Katsina because he did not want a relapse to the state of the pervasive insecurity that obtained when PDP was at the helm of affairs in Katsina, and the country at large, the time when wanton destruction of innocent lives and property by bandits, armed robbers and sundry criminals was the order of the day.”