Mariner suggests redesign of Apapa port to create holding bays

Lagos – The Chairman, Genesis Worldwide Shipping Ltd., Capt. Emmanuel Ihenacho, says there is need to redesign the Apapa Port Area of Lagos State by creating truck holding bays.

He made the call in an interview in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ihenacho, a former Minister of Interior, urged the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), to ensure the creation of the holding bays in order to reduce the perennial gridlock on ports access roads.

According to him, NPA should do an aerial survey around Apapa and redesign the entire area to create more stacking areas at the ports.

“NPA should look at those property along Creek Road that are not in good use; meet their owners and pay them a commensurate compensation to take over those property.

“NPA should knock the property down and convert them to infrastructure such as stacking areas, holding bays and truck parks.

“If NPA considers this suggestion of taking over some abandoned property around the ports area, I strongly believe that constant gridlock will disappear in Apapa ports, ‘’ the mariner said.

He also noted that the establishment of Ibom deep sea port would accommodate goods going to Eastern parts of the country.

Ihenacho said that if NPA could also take advantage of infrastructure currently existing in Port-Harcourt and renew berthing facilities, the berthing pressure in Lagos ports would be reduced.

He said that presently, Lagos ports were over-utilised because the berth spaces were not increasing and the infrastructure were developed more than 40 years ago.

The mariner said that there was need for NPA to look at the requirements in redesigning the Apapa port area.

Ihenacho, however, commended the management of NPA as well as Dangote and Flour Mills for repairing the ports access roads. (NAN)