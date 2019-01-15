Man standing trial for alleged murder says will defend self

One Tijjani Mohammed, who is standing trial for murder in an FCT High Court sitting in Nyanya, FCT, says he will defend himself in the absence of his lawyer.

Counsel to Mohammed, Mr Chibuzo Eze, had failed to appear in court for the trial for the second time.

The accused was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on culpable homicide.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Kufreabasi Ebong, told the court that at the last sitting on Dec. 11, the defence counsel did not also appear in court.

Justice Peter Kekemeke, who was displeased with the attitude of the defence counsel, had asked the defendant if he could represent himself in the absence of his lawyer.

Kekemeke warned that if the lawyer refused to appear in court at the next adjourned date, the court would take action.

He then adjourned until Feb. 6, for continuation of hearing.

The prosecutor had earlier alleged that Mohammed had stabbed and killed one Samsudeen Abdullah with A knife at Anguwan Hausawa, Karu, FCT.

Ebong said the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegation against him.

At the resumed sitting, the accused had appeared in court, but his defence counsel was absent.

He said due to the nature of the allegation leveled against the accused, the trial could not go on without a defence counsel. (NAN)