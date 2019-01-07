Man remanded for allegedly defiling 7-year-old girl

A 34-year-old man, Tunde Eyifunjowo, who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl, was on Monday, remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, on the orders of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Eyifunjiwo, who resides at Ojodu, Lagos, was docked for alleged defilement.

When the case was called up, the Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, refused to take the plea of the defendant.

She ordered that the accused be kept behind bars pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, the prosecutor, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offence sometime in November 2018 at his residence.

He said that the accused defiled the seven- year-old daughter of his co-tenant.

“The accused called the girl inside his room, gave her biscuit and had sexual intercourse with her.

“The girl who is living with her grandmother, told her what the accused did to her.

“She told her grandmother that was the fourth time the accused would be having sexual intercourse with her.

“Her grandmother reported the case and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence violated Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 21 for mention. (NAN)