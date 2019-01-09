Man pleads guilty, begs for leniency

Abuja – A 22-year-old man, Francis Ezeji, on Wednesday begged a Karmo Grade1 Area Court, Abuja, to reduce his punishment, after pleading guilty to theft charges levelled against him.

“I plead with this court to reduce my punishment for I know I am guilty of all the allegations,’’ Ezeji told the court before his conviction.

“I will suffer so much if you send me to jail; I am so sorry for what I did; please sir forgive me, I will not steal again.’’

Ezeji, a resident of Jabi, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a count charge of theft.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, after listening to plea of Ezeji for mercy, warned and discharged him to enable him go for medical treatment.

He also ordered Ezeji to sign a bond to be of good behaviour and to desist from committing crimes.

Maiwada said that Ezeji was a first time offender and had begged the court for mercy.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, had told the court that one Emmanuel Iyoha of Gass Senior Staff Quarters Jabi, Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on Dec. 23.

Ukagha said that Ezeji formed criminal intention and broke into the complainant’s house and stole one Toshiba laptop and one Nokia phone valued at N150, 000.

She said Ezeji was apprehended during police investigations and all the stolen items were recovered from him.

Ukagha said that Ezeji confessed to the crime during police investigation and the offences contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)