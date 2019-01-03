Man kills mother in Enugu

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu- A 73-year-old woman, Mrs Cecilia Attah, has been reportedly killed by her son at Nru, in Nsukka Local Governments Area of Enugu State.

Mrs Attah was killed, Wednesday by her son who used a plank to hit her on the head, following a slight argument.

It was gathered that shortly after killing his mother, the suspect ran to the nearby Nsukka Police Station to report that his brother wanted to kill him.

Apart from the suspect, the deceased is said to be the mother of a priest, Rev Fr. Nobert who is now on sabbatical at the United States of America, USA, with Athanasius Igwenagum Attah, 54, as the eldest.

Athanasius, a panel beater at the Mechanic Village, Nsukka, was seen at Nsukka Police Station, yesterday, making a statement over the issue.