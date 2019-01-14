Lokosa in transfer link with Esperance

Nigeria international Junior Lokosa has arrived in the Tunisian capital Tunis for transfer talks with current African champions Esperance.

If negotiations are fruitful, the striker will pen a contract with effect from January without him undergoing trials, according to the agent brokering the deal Mahmoud Ouadden.

Lokosa arrived in Tunis on January 12 and is being accommodated in a hotel pending the outcome of negotiations.

The 25-year-old previously tried his luck with PFC Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), SK Brann (Norway) and Heilongjiang Lava Spring FC (China) but nothing came out of it.

The Kano Pillars frontman was named in Nigeria’s 30-man provisional World Cup roster and made his international debut against Democratic Republic of Congo in May 2018.

Last season, Lokosa scored a phenomenal 19 goals in 23 matches to finish as top scorer in the Nigerian Professional Football League.