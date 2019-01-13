Liverpool loan out Awoniyi again

Premier League side Liverpool have confirmed through their official website that former Nigeria U23 international Taiwo Awoniyi has joined Royal Excel Mouscron on loan for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.

Awoniyi started the season at another Belgian club KAA Gent but his loan spell has been cut short, paving the way for him to move to Royal Excel Mouscron.

The striker struggled for playing opportunities at The Buffalos, making only five starts from a possible 21 in the Belgian topflight. The ex-Flying Eagles star scored three goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for KAA Gent.

He had a hand in 17 goals (10 goals, 7 assists) in 31 games during the 2017-18 season while on loan at Royal Excel Mouscron.

Awoniyi has also played on loan at at German club FSV Frankfurt and N.E.C in the Netherlands.