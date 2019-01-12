LG boss happy over people’s confidence in APC

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Jaba Local Government of Kaduna State, Hajiya Hadiza Mu’azu, has said she was glad with the confidence people of the area had in the administration of the APC at all tiers of overnment in the country.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman who made her feelings known while addressing newsmen at Kwoi, headquarters of the council on Saturday.

He said the APC administration had demonstrated a high sense of responsibility in handling affairs of the country.

Hadiza said at the Jaba Local Government level, the committee had embarked on people-oriented projects like the renovation of Primary Schools, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and the Council Secretariat.

She said her administration would continue to give, especially the youth, more opportunities to enable them to realise their potentials and better their lot.

She urged the people to continue to support the administration to realise its goals and objectives for the good of all.

In a similar interview, a stalwart of the APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar, expressed confidence that the party would come out victorious in the general elections in February.

Abubakar said the defection of people from other political parties to the APC all over the country was a clear indication that the party was doing well.

On why the last Jaba Council election was annulled, Abubakar blamed it on the Chairman of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, SIECOM.

He said her appointment of a staff of the Commission to run the election which violated the electoral law stalled the process thereby leading to the nullification.