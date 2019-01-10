Leakages: Ekiti set to commence TSA

….as Deputy Gov says,Teachers ‘ll no longer suffer

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-In a bid to block revenue leakages and promote transparency, Ekiti state government on Thursday disclosed that it would commence the Treasury Single Account.



The Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, who made the disclosure Thursday, shortly after the state executive council meeting, said that ministry of finance and the attorney-generals office have been directed to work out the modality for its implementation.

He also disclosed that the council has approved the participation of the state in the 2018 sustainable development goals (SDG)conditional grand scheme, adding that the state would make available N250 million counterpart funding to access N500 million SDG fund.

In his words ” Ekiti state has not benefitted from the scheme since 2014 owing to negative attitude of the immediate past administration to the scheme . Government is of the opinion that such interventions are necessary for development”.

” This will be used to fund intervention in education and health sectors in four local government, Oye, Moba,Ijero and Ekiti south West”.

Teachers ‘ll no longer suffer in Ekiti—Deputy Gov

Meanwhile, The State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has assured teachers that the Kayode Fayemi administration will not allow them to

suffer under any condition.

Egbeyemi said the era in which teachers are owed arrears of salaries and abandoned to suffer in hunger is over as government will give priority to their welfare.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi regretted that many teachers abandoned their duty posts at the peak of hunger and misery allegedly inflicted on them by the immediate past administration in the state.

The deputy governor who spoke on Thursday while playing host to Education Secretaries in all the 16 Local Government Areas also assured that government was working to clear all the arrears of salaries owed teachers and other civil servants.

Egbeyemi opined that irregular and non-payment of salaries by the last administration contributed to the fall of education in the state.

According to him, the Fayemi administration will take care of teachers and provide them with environment conducive to performing and lifting

the standard of education in the state.

He urged teachers in the state to give their loyalty and support to Governor Kayode Fayemi saying “the governor is solidly behind teachers and you should reciprocate by doing your job very well.”

Egbeyemi said the Education Secretaries have been empowered to carry out reforms in the areas urging them to do so conscientiously and without malice against anybody.

He said: “The standards of education in our schools were not okay. Last year when salaries were not promptly paid most teachers absconded from duty.”

“By the grace of God you will be taking your salaries every month. Even our governor has promised to clear the arrears before the year runs out.

“Let us work honestly with Fayemi, the schools belongs to everyone of us, if someone tries to disturb you. Just tell me, the Governor sent you there and I am his subordinate whatever I do, I do it on his behalf.