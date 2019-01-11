By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—IN a bid to block revenue leakages and promote transparency, the Ekiti State government, yesterday, disclosed that it would commence the Treasury Single Account, TSA.

The Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, who made the disclosure shortly after the state executive council meeting, said that ministry of finance and the Attorney-General’s office have been directed to work out the modality for its implementation.

His words: “Ekiti state has not benefitted from the scheme since 2014 owing to negative attitude of the immediate past administration to the scheme. Government is of the opinion that such interventions are necessary for development.

“This will be used to fund intervention in education and health sectors in four local government, Oye, Moba, Ijero and Ekiti south West.”