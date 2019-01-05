Late AVM Hamza Abdullahi buried in Kano

Kano – ‎The remains of former Military Governor of old Kano state, late AVM Hamza Abdullahi, has been laid to rest in Kano on Friday.



Abdullahi’s corpse was flown into the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport from Germany by a jet.‎

Late Abdullahi’s corpse was received by Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Hadeja, Alhaji Adamu Maje and order top government functioneries around 8pm.‎

The corpse was conveyed to Emir’s palace by a Nigeria Air Force’s Ambulance.

The funeral prayer which was held at exactly 10pm at the Kano Emirs palace was led by Chief Imam of Hadeja, Malam Abdurahman Yusuf‎.

Late Abdullahi’s corpes was buried at ‎Tarauni cemetery in Tarauni Local government area of Kano state.

‎Abdullahi died in the early hours of Thursday at a German hospital after a protracted illness.‎

Among the prominent personalities that attended the funeral prayer include; Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, Emirs of Kano, Kazaure and Hadeja, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, Najib Hussaini Adamu and Alhaji Adamu Maje respectively.

Others were, a former Minister of Industry, AVM Nura Imam, former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, Deputy governor of Kano state, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, Sen. Barau Jibrin and Sen. Ubale shittu among others.(NAN)