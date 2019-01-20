Lagos residents happy with first rain in 2019

Lagos – Some Lagos residents on Sunday described the first rain of the year in the state as a sign of good things expected in 2019.

The downpour, which touched almost every nook and cranny of the state, lasted about one-and-a – half hours.



It was preceded by a heavy wind and cloudy atmosphere.

Some Lagos residents within Kosofe, Shomolu and Ikorodu Local Government Areas told NAN that the rain was a welcome development.

Mr Kay Shittu, a resident around Mile 12 area of lkosi/Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA), said he was happy to witness the first rain of the year.

”Although there was no sign that it would rain in the morning, I got drenched when it poured and was happy.

”The heat has been too much of recent , especially, with the epileptic power supply.

”I know this night would be a bit cool for me to have a sound sleep,” he said.

Mrs Augustina Ekwe, a resident of Ikorodu area, said that the rain was good.

”I was at the Ikorodu Bus stop waiting for vehicle to board to Ketu when I observed that the weather was cloudy.

”Thank God l boarded a vehicle before the rain started.

”I like it. The rain is very good for everybody generally.

”This is January and with such a heavy rain, it shows a sign of good things to happen in the new years of ,” she said.

Mr Johnson Bola, a trader at Ikosi/Ketu Jakande Fruit Market, said the first rain was okay, but it should have fallen at night.

”Yes, the rain was a downpour. I wished it had fallen in the night.

”Now the market is flooded and full of dirts and muddy water.

”It is good as it fell and stopped. No drizzling, no intermittent falling of the rain.

”As the first rain of the year, l am happy. It had been hot, and at least it will make everywhere cool for a while,” he said.

NAN reports that the flood from the rain cleared some of the wastes and dirts in the drainage systems on to the roads.

It also reports that the rain caused some traffic logjam in some areas and a bit of flooding due to blocked drainages. (NAN)