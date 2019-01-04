Lagos Budget: Allegation by state govt baseless — Lawmakers

By Ebun Sessou

THE Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, described the allegation by the state government that its refused to form a statutory quorum to receive the 2019 Appropriation Bill as baseless and does not hold water.

Recall that the State Government had accused the Assembly for delaying the presentation of 2019 Appropriation Bill.

Reacting to the allegations, some lawmakers, who spoke with Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, said the House has not relented to discharge its statutory obligations in the business of law making.

The lawmakers accused the state government for failing to follow the tradition of budget presentation as provided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

One of the lawmakers, who cited Section 121 said: “The state governor should lay the state budget to the House of Assembly either by himself or by a representative.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole, Onyeama hail Buhari’s 2019 Budget presentation

“The Budget would then be committed to first and second reading. The second reading would be subjected to criticism where the merit and demerit of the budget proposal would be debated and thereafter, committed to the House Committee on Budget and Appropriation. That is the tradition.”

Another source told Vanguard that the House went on recess on 18 December, 2018 adding that there was no way the budget would have been smuggled into the Assembly.

The lawmaker said: “Let me tell you the truth, the governor knows the tradition of presenting the budget and it will be very unfair of him to accuse the lawmakers of rejecting the budget. The whole process was not right. Sending verbal notice without written letters is very wrong.

ALSO READ:Rivers PDP Chairman urges residents to vote Wike

“The House had gone on recess before the whole budget saga started. I believe the Commissioner did not do the right thing even if he was sent by his principal to do so.”