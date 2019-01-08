Keystone Bank floats first zero data mobile app

Keystone Bank Limited has rolled out the first zero data mobile app in the Nigerian banking industry.

The new ‘Keystone Bank Mobile App’ enables customers enjoy banking services on their mobile phones without data.

According to the Group Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank Limited, Dr. Obeahon Ohiwerei, the development is in demonstration of the bank’s commitment to deliver superior and innovative banking solutions to its customers.

“In our fast-paced and evolving digital world, service literally has to be at the speed of thought; the rules of engagement are changing so fast that customer expectations are as diverse as our lifestyles and choices,” he said.

“It is no longer a question of stepping out to the bank but about the convergence of innovative services, digital technology and Omni-channel platforms coming to us at breakneck speed.

“Mobile Banking for one isn’t entirely new in the industry, but there is no end to innovation in delivering customer convenience; at Keystone Bank, that’s what sets us apart and that shall continue to be our strength.

“We are determined to be your preferred bank; dependable, responsive and always within reach.”