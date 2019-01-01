Ken Nnamani working against APC, Nwoye cries out

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—Apparently miffed by the alleged clandestine support for the PDP by one of its members, the Enugu State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye has challenged one of the leaders of the party in the state, Sen. Ken Nnamani to clarify a statement he made while commissioning a four-room building with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Nwoye asked Sen. Nnamani to explain why he could not campaign openly for his party’s governorship candidate but was telling the PDP governorship candidate that “a good product markets itself” and promised that when the time comes, he will say where his “people belong.

“This is very misleading. Could it be that Sen. Nnamani is so ashamed of his political party that he could not canvass openly for the party?”, Dr. Nwoye wondered.

The party chairman said the APC in Enugu State had observed Sen. Nnamani’s double standard for far too long, adding that the party can no longer fold its arms and watch him de-market the APC in Enugu State.

2 Ghanaians arrested for allegedly robbing a truck driver with acid

“We deplore this attitude of being APC in Abuja and PDP in Enugu State,“ the chairman said, asking: “How can the vice chairman, South-East APC Presidential Campaign Council feel more comfortable in the midst of candidates of the PDP than amongst APC candidates almost in the eve of an election?”

Dr. Nwoye said that Sen. Nnamani was surrounded at that event by candidates of the opposition PDP for various offices, and wondered what signal he was sending to APC teaming supporters in Enugu State.

“This is a man who has just been unveiled as the vice chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council romancing and hobnobbing with the opposition party and making insinuations that his people would vote for the opposition “, the party chieftain noted, adding: “It is these same people that go to Abuja to mislead the authorities that the PDP governor in Enugu State is working for Buhari.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. How can the PDP Governor work for Buhari when he is still busy campaigning for PDP Presidential and National Assembly candidates?”

He said that APC is very strong in Enugu state and the South East zone and urged the authorities in Abuja to ignore the self-serving misinformation being propagated by PDP apologists like Sen. Nnamani who market the story that the APC needs some help from PDP in the South East in order to re-elect Buhari.

32-yr-old arrested for power sub-station vandalism

“How can people who are so scared of their impending loss of election be the same people being touted to help the APC? We want to say it loud and clear that the APC will sweep the polls in Enugu State. We don’t need anybody to help us. Buhari will score over 90 per cent of the votes that will be cast in the South East,” Nwoye said.

“Nnamani has a choice to make: to remain in the APC or to return to the PDP where it seems he feels more comfortable. He can’t belong to both parties at the same time,” he noted.