Kashamu to PDP members: Let’s close ranks to win Ogun

While affirming his commitment to work with all members of the party, the PDP flag bearer said he is a strong believer of the instrumentality of the Rule of Law as a means of correcting any perceived wrong.

The statement reads: “It has been a long-drawn battle between the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Ogun State PDP Executive and the Sikirulai Ogundele group which is backed Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu.

“I reckon that when there is a dispute, there could be groupings. But our position has been that we should not allow such groupings to divide us, looking at the glory ahead of us.

“Notwithstanding the misunderstanding between the two groups, now that the courts have delivered their verdicts and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has complied, it is time to look beyond the gladiators; lay aside our personal interest and prejudices and work for the PDP.

“This is the right path to take if we wish our state well and have its interest at heart.

“We believe that the PDP can build on the foundations laid by the founding fathers of our dear state and its current minders, and take it to greater heights.

“With the last judgment delivered by the FCT High Court, the issue of the list of candidates has been resolved.”

Kashamu noted further that his position has been further accentuated by INEC’s publication of the list of National Assembly candidates.

“In the light of the above, and with a high sense of responsibility, I wish to respectfully urge all our elders, leaders, members and followers to close ranks and work together in all the 236 wards of Ogun State.

“The mission of every genuine PDP member should be to win the state. Therefore, I enjoin all members of the party to work towards ensuring victory for the party. It is only when the party wins that our collective aspiration of having a better Ogun State can be realized.”

While acknowledging that things have been tough of majority of the members of the party in the past few years, he noted that Ogun State will return to PDP at the 2019 general elections.

“We all know that Ogun State is a PDP state. Unfortunately, the PDP has been out of government for eight years which looked like forever.

“That is why I and Honourable Ladi Adebutu have intervened to ameliorate the plight of our people through our Constituency Projects and various philanthropic activities.”

The PDP candidate commended elders, leaders, members and followers if the Ogun State PDP for their unwavering support, steadfastness and love all through the years.