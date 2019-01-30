Kashamu is our adopted son – Yewa traditional rulers

Monarchs in Yewaland have described the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu, as “an adopted son of Yewaland”.

Speaking when Kashamu paid a consultative visit to the Yewa Traditional Rulers-in-Council in Ilaro on Wednesday, the Eselu of Oja Odan, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, said Kashamu was an adopted son of Yewaland, adding that he was entitled to the same rights and privileges as the sons and daughters of Yewaland.

The meeting was presided over by the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland and the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle.

Oba Akinyemi described Senator Kashamu as “a born philanthropist” as he listed the lawmaker’s various humanitarian interventions and activities across Ogun State, the South West and Nigeria in general.

The traditional rulers, including the Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Oyeditan Olanite, prayed for Senator Kashamu’s success at the polls.

Speaking earlier, Senator Kashamu said he was in Ilaro to seek the blessings and support of the traditional rulers for his aspiration.

He recalled his support for Yewa candidates who aspired to be governors of the state in the past.

“Your Royal Majesty, although the two candidates from Ogun West Senatorial District are your sons, I dare say with all sense of humility that I am your son and loyal friend because as the English would say, ‘a true friend sticks closer than a brother’. There is also a saying that ‘One loyal friend is worth 10, 000 relatives.’

“It is for this reason that we have come to seek your support since fate has brought us together.”

Senator Kashamu also seized the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to releasing all allocations due to local governments.

“I will not deduct from their allocations. This is to ensure grassroots development.

“I also commit to remitting all statutory deductions from staff salaries to the relevant unions and authorities as and when due.

“Also, substantial funds shall be set aside to assist the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Loans from the funds shall attract no interest,” he said

To further demonstrate his resolve to fulfil his promises, Senator Kashamu gave an undertaking dated 28th January, 2019, to the traditional Rulers-in-Council stating his resolve not to tamper with council funds.

Those that accompanied Senator Kashamu on the visit include his running mate, Dr Reuben Abati, Ogun State PDP chairman, Chief Adebayo Dayo, and Director General of the Kashamu/Abati Campaign Organisation, Chief Remi Bakare, among others.