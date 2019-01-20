Kairos Capital projects increased M&A activities in financial sector

By Babajide Komolafe

Kairos Capital has projected increased mergers and acquisition activities in the financial sector in 2019.

Managing Director/Chief Executive, Kairos Capital, Mr. Sam Chidoka made the projection while speaking on the company’s outlook for 2019.

He said that Kairos Capital expects that recent regulatory development will trigger mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the insurance and microfinance (MfBs) subsectors, adding that the is company is already working with some firms in that regard.

“We are going to gradually begin to see some acquisitions and some mergers in the market where people seek to grow a bigger institution that is better off and the key stakeholders are better off than owning a small institution and you are not able to achieve your objectives. So our responsibility is to continuously find where there is this opportunity where people can leverage on economics of skill and be able to pitch to clients.

“There it is the insurance ones staring us in the face, driven by regulations; we want to play in that space. Also, overtime, the CBN has just increased the minimum capital requirement of microfinance banks, so there is likely to be some, as a matter of fact as at today we are working with two micro-finance banks to bring them together in that space already. So we hope to play in that space,”

Speaking on the focus of the company this year, Chidoka said: “For us our strategic intent is to grow capacity, show capacity and be bold to show ourselves as a leader in this market particularly. We intend to use this year as a year of announcement to show capacity. We have a couple of clients we are working with and in the next few months, the transaction we have done will be hitting the market and people will see what we have done. So we clearly want to see Kiarus as a market leader.

“The idea is to have Kiaros stand out in the market in the next few years and probably start to diversify our investment types over time. In the next 24 months, we are narrowly focused on corporate finance, capital raising, M&A advisory, divestitures, spinoffs, management, takeovers and such transactions. We want to be focused on that and be known as we go through corporate finance market and player in the market.”