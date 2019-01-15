Kadija Bukar-Ibrahim is an asset – Onyeama

Abuja – The Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has described Kadija Bukar-Ibrahim, the outgoing Minister of State for Foreign Affairs as an asset that will be missed by the ministry.



Onyeama joined others to shower praises on Bukar-Ibrahim as she bowed out of the ministry after three years of service at a farewell party organised for her on Monday night.

Abba-Ibrahim, a two term member of the House of Representatives for Damatura/Gujba/Gulani/Tarmuwa Federal Constituency Yobe State, was appointed minister of state, ministry of foreign affairs in November 2015.

She resigned her position as the minister at the Federal Executive Council on Jan. 9, to pursue her political ambition as a member of the House of Representatives for her constituency in the February election.

“It is painful and a rare loss for the ministry, at the same time sweet in the sense that she is pursuing her passion and there is nothing better than seeing an individual pursuing her passion.

“The minister is part of a political dynasty; her father was an elder statesman even her grandfather; she came from a great family, born with a silver spoon.

“What I admire about her is the humility she exhibits, notwithstanding her history and pedigree; nevertheless history made her great and of course such a background came with its own class and everybody knows about her generosity,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama said that they both worked together without any problem for three years and described her as an achiever, a great politician, a team player and an instrument to the success of the ministry.

“In this country, we face enormous challenges politically and economically and sometimes it is difficult to see any light at the end of the tunnel.

“However, when you sit back and think of the kind of people you want in leadership position and in decision making, she is one of those people that are fit for such,’’ he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Mustapha Suleiman, commended the minister’s style of leadership, describing her as a strong and formidable force whose support took the ministry to another level.

Suleiman said that the ministry would miss her, adding, “the best attribute is how she exuded her positive character and her achievement in the ministry,” he said.

The Director-General, Technical Aid Corps, Dr Pius Osunyikanmi, described the minister as a very loving and caring person “who is loyal and diligent in duty’’.

“She was able to eliminate every unhealthy rivalry among the staff in the ministry, she is highly detribalised and she did a very good work indeed.

“She believes in one Nigeria; she is born with nobility; an apostle of politics without bitterness, she is very firm in her decision; once she takes her decision and she wants you to run with it,’’ Osunyikanmi.

Responding, the minister thanked President Mohammed Buhari for giving her the opportunity to serve the nation and pledged to continue to serve in whatever capacity she found herself.

She also expressed gratitude to Onyeama for working with her without any problem through all her ministerial service.

The minister was full of praises for the staff of the ministry, especially the career diplomats who she said people thought she would not be able to work with and successfully did.



“I will count this experience as one of those that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I commend the type of leadership of the minister, Geoffrey Onyeama,’’ (NAN)