Justice Nyesom-Wike tasks women on society building

PORT HARCOURT—Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike has said that women are the backbone of any society.

She urged women to work hard towards developing their respective families as that was the only way the society can develop in the right direction.

Justice Nyesom-Wike spoke, yesterday, when she visited the state’s New Year Baby, Baby Ela Diseph at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt.

Baby Ela Diseph was born to the family of Dr and Mrs Ela George by 12.05a.m., on January 1, 2019. He weighed 4.1kg at the time of delivery.

Speaking after the visit, Justice Nyesom-Wike said: “Women are the backbone of any family. Therefore, we are the foundation of any society. When we get it right at the level of the family, things will be right with the society. When the society is troubled, then the problem actually started from the family.

“When we get it right in the family, everything finds its place in the society. My message to mothers is to be supportive of their husbands and every member of the family.”

She urged women to continue to work hard for the family, because when the family is destroyed, there is nothing to be proud of.

She advised women to keep praying not only for their families, but for the entire state, adding “I wish everyone a happy 2019, especially the mothers who are the backbone of the society. I congratulate all of us for seeing this new year.”