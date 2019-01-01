Jonathan confident of better future In New Year message

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to be confident and steadfast in the hope for a better future for Nigeria.

The Ex-President stated this in his New Year message to Nigerians in which he affirmed that 2019 offers the citizens a new opportunity to aspire for the realization of the dream of a prosperous nation.

Below is the full text of the message which the former President shared on both his Twitter and Facebook accounts:

“I do not intend to give a long message this New Year. All I just want to say is that there is hope and a future for Nigeria. We do not just have a New Year, we have a New Opportunity. A New

Opportunity to be better leaders and better followers. To be better citizens who join hands with our fellow Nigerians, irrespective of region and religion, to bring Nigeria ever closer to the dreams of our Founding Fathers.

“The year 2019 brings with it its own challenges, but if one sentence should summarise our collective national attitude to those challenges, that sentence is this-Nigeria will survive and thrive, by God’s grace and our collective fidelity to the Nigerian Dream.

“On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I wish you and your family a Happy New Year. 2019 is the year of better things for Nigeria.”