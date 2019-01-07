Jonathan condemns attempted coup in Gabon

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Nigeria’s immediate past President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has joined scores of world leaders in condemning Monday’s attempted coup in Gabon, calling on military authorities to quickly restore democratic order in the Central African country.



A few soldiers had on Monday called on Gabonese to “rise up” and later announced a “national restoration council,” in a move, they said was aimed at restoring democracy in the country.

Gabon says coup bid thwarted, as president abroad

President Jonathan while reacting to the development in his Twitter Handle @GEJonathan wrote: “I stand with the African Union in condemning the attempted coup in Gabon. While urging for calm, restraint and peaceful conduct, I also call on the military authorities to return the country to its status as a constitutional democracy.”

Ailing President Ali Bongo who succeeded his father, Omar Bongo as President in 2009 has been away in Morocco, receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.