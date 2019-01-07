Breaking News
Jonathan condemns attempted coup in Gabon

By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA – Nigeria’s immediate past President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has joined scores of world leaders in condemning Monday’s attempted coup in Gabon, calling on military authorities to quickly restore democratic order in the Central African country.

In this video grab made on a video footage obtained on YouTube on January 7, 2019, Gabon soldiers leave a studio of state radio after an address calling on the people to “rise up” and announcing a “national restoration council” would be formed, as an ailing President Ali Bongo is out of the country. – The message was read on state radio by a person who identified himself as the deputy commander of the Republican Guard and head of a group called the Patriotic Youth Movement of the Gabonese Defence and Security Forces. (Photo by – / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / YOUTUBE ” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

A few soldiers had on Monday called on Gabonese to “rise up” and later announced a “national restoration council,” in a move, they said was aimed at restoring democracy in the country.
Gabon says coup bid thwarted, as president abroad
President Jonathan while reacting to the development in his Twitter Handle @GEJonathan wrote: “I stand with the African Union in condemning the attempted coup in Gabon. While urging for calm, restraint and peaceful conduct, I also call on the military authorities to return the country to its status as a constitutional democracy.”

Ailing President Ali Bongo who succeeded his father, Omar Bongo as President in 2009 has been away in Morocco, receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.


