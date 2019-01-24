Jimoh Waxiu to perform live at theMedia 360 Company’s ‘Afropalooza’

By Tolulope Abereoje

Following the release of ‘Emotionless,’ Jimoh Waxiu has been slated to take the stage on the February 23/24th episode of “Afropalooza” with host Domino, it was announced today.

This will mark Waxiu’s second live performance after he took over “Olympus Nite” in South Africa in November.

The appearance follows the release of his long-overdue debut ‘Emotionless’, which debuted on digital stores and immediately gained airplay’s on major radio stations across Nigeria, like Beat FM, RayPower, Max Fm, Rhythm FM, City FM, Unilag FM, Kennis FM to mention a few.

Waxiu is making some major moves as he partnered N3rd Records as his new publisher after he parted ways with his former record label – Daffangy Entertainment, describing the initial deal as an ‘unprofitable venture, Jimoh Waxiu is now a free agent.

Afropalooza is a wonderful gathering of music, dance and hangouts. – the concert which has been designed to run next month is another Afropop delight which provides a platform for political and non-profit artists and groups. The concert will be creating historical moments in the life’s of many musicians’ careers.

Afropalooza is powered by theMedia 360 Company, a public relations agency seeking innovative solutions cutting across different spheres of the society, from media to politics to entertainment. The concert is also proudly supported by Domino.