It’ll be difficult for APC to win in Delta, says Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said it will be difficult for All Progressives Congress, APC, to win 2019 governorship election in the state.

Onuesoke, who spoke yesterday on the sideline at Unity Hall Asaba, while Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was addressing all PDP political appointees, said voting in an APC government in Delta State was tantamount to taking the state 50 years backwards in socio-economic development.

Appealing to Delta State electorate to cast their votes for PDP candidates in the state House of Assembly, House of Representative, Senate, governorship and President elections, Onuesoke pointed out that 2019 elections offered them the opportunity to choose between who will drags back development and who will create abundant prosperity.

His words: “A vote for APC is a vote that will take the people 50 years backwards in terms of development, while votes for PDP candidates are votes for prosperity and expansion of already-created development.”

