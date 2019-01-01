Isoko North tricycle operators back PDP candidates

Association of Isoko North Tricycle Operators has put its weights behind all Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates ahead of the general election.

The association made its support for the PDP candidates known, while flagging off what it termed massive campaign in support of the PDP candidates in the forthcoming polls.

Speaking, its Chairman, Mr. Victor Aboma, flanked by over 1,000 operators of tricycles, informed the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Anthony Oghomi, a chieftain of PDP, of their readiness to ensure that all the PDP candidates are victorious.

Aboma thanked Oghomi for his presence, as well as Minority Leader and member representing Isoko federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, for providing them with tricycles worth over N9 million in 2015 and Majority Leader Delta State House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere, who made huge contribution to their campaign through his representative, Sunny Governor.

Addressing the association members, Anthony Oghomi, charged them to run issue-based, peaceful, systematic and civil campaign as they are the voice of the grassroots and are one of the most effective groups that can get PDP’s message across parts of Isokoland.