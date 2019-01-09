Isoko North set to host PDP rally

Campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Delta State will be at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area on Thursday January 10, 2019 in continuation of its campaign for the 2019 general elections.

Isoko North Local Government PDP Campaign Committee, in a statement by its Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Nelson Egware, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, would lead the campaign train to Ekwerigbe Primary School Ozoro, venue of the campaign rally billed to commence at 2pm.

Egware stated that leaders of the party in the area have mobilised the people of Isoko North local government area to actively participate in the rally.

“Isoko North is home to the PDP and market women, opinion moulders, people from all walks of life are expected to be in the rally, not because of politics, but, because, the Isokos are in love with Governor Okowa, they will be there to show their solidarity with the governor who will lead the state till 2023,” Egware said.

He continued, “Governor Okowa has made the work of members of the PDP easy as we approach the elections, the people are already applauding his good works, he is a household name in Isoko and the situation is such that everybody identifies with the PDP.”

“The rally, though significant for a platform for the governor to say what he has been doing to uplift the standards of living of Deltans, we know the voting will be PDP all the way from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governor Okowa, Senator James Manager, Rt. Hon. Leo Ogor, and Hon. Tim Owhefere, they have credibility, track records of performance that will make the people vote for them,” Mr Egware stated.